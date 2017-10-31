HomeSmart International Surpasses 14,000 Agents Nationwide

HomeSmart International’s agent count surpassed 14,000 nationwide in the third quarter of 2017, including the addition of its 6,000th agent at its Phoenix location, the company recently announced. HomeSmart has also seen a three-year annual revenue increase of 200.65 percent. The growth was fueled in part by the acquisition of Denver, Colo.-based Cherry Creek Properties in June.

“There is strength in numbers, and the momentum we’ve gained this quarter was achieved through growth by brokerages throughout our franchise network, including on the East Coast,” says Matt Widdows, founder and CEO of HomeSmart. “Each time we expand into new markets and new states, we immediately find agents who see the value in the technologies and systems HomeSmart offers to help them achieve success in real estate.”

“This quarter we saw franchises open in vastly different markets, which, in addition to growth of current franchisees and more acquisitions like the one in Colorado, is at the core of HomeSmart’s future growth,” says Bryan Brooks, senior vice president of Franchise Sales at HomeSmart.

New franchise HomeSmart Nexus Realty Group opened in Langhorne, Pa., in August; the following month, the company added HomeSmart CH4 in Rock Springs, Wyo.

In addition to adding new franchises, existing franchise owners continue to expand throughout the country. In September, HomeSmart NCG opened a new office in Palmdale, Calif.

HomeSmart will be exhibiting and participating in the National Associations of REALTORS® (NAR) REALTORS® Conference & Expo Nov. 3-6.



For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.



