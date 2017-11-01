Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® Names Miguel Herrera VP, Global Luxury

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® has named Miguel Herrera vice president of Global Luxury, the company recently announced. Herrera is with the Miguel Herrera Luxury Lifestyle team.

The company has also announced its intent to open its first Global Luxury Sales office in The Dominion community, offering luxury sales agents global, multimedia syndication and state-of-the-art facilities. The partnership comes after Coldwell Banker Real Estate’s launch of its Global Luxury brand.

“Our Global Luxury platform offers an impressive global stage connecting over 88,000 luxury sales agents,” says LeesaÂ HarperÂ Rispoli, president, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ®. “We’re most excited to partner with a visionary leader such as Miguel and employ his direction for our next innovative effort. As we continue to advance our business for the next real estate generation, the combination of our longstanding heritage and revolutionary achievements will set the benchmark for luxury real estate in our market. I look forward to working with Miguel as he leads this venture for our company.”

“Foreign influence in luxury real estate has significantly increased, accounting for more than $100 billion in international buyer sales,” says Herrera. “We’ve built a reputation of successfully guiding foreign clients with their investments in both real estate and business by implementing an innovative approach to marketing and attracting an affluent clientele. The enhancement of our brand to partner with the world leader in real estate is complementary to our commitment of excellence to our international clients.”

For more information, please visit www.cbharperluxury.com.



