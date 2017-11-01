X
                        RISMedia's ACE
Engel & VÃ¶lkers Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas Named Sales Partner for East Fort Lauderdale Luxury Community

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas is exclusively representing RiverHouse at Middle River, a luxury riverfront condominium community in East Fort Lauderdale, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas License Partner Giancarlo Cuffia will serve as project ambassador.

The Coral Ridge community, designed by Garcia Stromberg-GS4studios, features 10 fully-finished contemporary residences with a personal boat slip.

“I am excited to be representing a project designed by the renowned Garcia-Stromberg architectural firm,” says Marijke White, director of Luxury Development Sales for the community. “Combined with Engel & VÃ¶lkers international network, I am sure these residences won’t be on the market long.”

For more information, please visit florida.evusa.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.

