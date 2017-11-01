ERA Key President Receives Outstanding Women in Business Award

ERA Key Realty Services President and COO Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor is the recipient of an Outstanding Women in Business Award from Worcester Business Journal, the company recently announced. Eidinger-Taylor is one of six 2017 honorees.

“Cheryl has always worked to help our agents grow their individual business, and to better understand the laws of the commonwealth and the practical requirements of becoming a great real estate agent,” says Bruce Taylor, chairman of ERA Key Realty. “She has pioneered the development and implementation of many technologies so that our agents have the advantage of being the best informed and most knowledgeable of any agents in the marketplace. ERA Key wouldn’t be nearly as successful as it is today without Cheryl’s contributions and leadership. This honor is deeply deserved.”

Eidinger-Taylor, a 25-year-plus veteran of the real estate industry and formerly an office manager and regional vice president, is responsible for managing 14 offices, more than 350 agents and nearly half a billion dollars in annual sales. Under her leadership, ERA Key has become one of the top 10 agencies in Massachusetts, and one of the top 10 franchises out of more than 2,400 worldwide in the ERA Franchise System. ERA Key won the Momentum Award as the fastest-growing ERA franchise in 2012 and the Gene Francis Memorial Award as the Top All-Around Company in ERA in 2014. ERA Key was twice nominated as a Top Places to Work Company in the Large Company Division by The Boston Globe and was awarded second place in 2016.

Eidinger-Taylor also still sells real estate, and has been named to the top sales categories for ERA agents (Beyond Excellence and the Leaders’ Circle) numerous times. She is a Sweathog graduate, a TopGun graduate and a Top Team member.

Eidinger-Taylor has served on the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®’ Agency Law Task Force, as a member of the Boston Chapter of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® and as chapter president. She was also an officer in the ERA Agents Council. She is a member of the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council and the Worcester Regional Association of REALTORS®. She is an Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), an Accredited Buyer Representative Manager (ABRM), a Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CBR) and a Performance Management Network (PMN) member.



For more information, please visit www.erakeyrealty.com.



