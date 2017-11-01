Halstead Wins Three Awards at 2017 REBNY Deal of The Year Gala

Four Halstead Property agents have been awarded by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) for their achievements, Halstead recently announced. The awards were given at REBNY’s Deal of the Year gala in October:

2017 Residential Agent of the Year: Joanna Mayfield Marks

Joanna Mayfield Marks, from Halstead’s North Slope Office, took home the first-ever Residential Agent of the Year Award, which recognizes an agent who has worked consecutively for five years in the industry and demonstrated leadership both in the real estate industry and the community at large. Mayfield Marks was Halstead’s 2016 Broker of the Year in Brooklyn, and is an active foster parent who is deeply committed to educating others about foster care.

2017 Rookie of the Year: Matt Martin

Matt Martin, who joined Halstead’s Village Office in January 2017, was honored as the 2017 Rookie of the Year, an award that recognizes current and potential professional achievement, as well as high moral character and ethical professional conduct.

2017 Rental Deal of the Year: Carson Ferri-Grant and Rodolfo R. Silva Cavallaro

Carson Ferri-Grant and Rodolfo R. Silva Cavallaro, both of Halstead’s Long Island City Office, were awarded first place for Rental Deal of the Year by REBNY.

“We are thrilled for our agents who were honored at this year’s event,” says Diane M. Ramirez, chairman and CEO of Halstead. “The awards are testament to their amazing work and commitment to the community and are a wonderful validation for them and an honor for Halstead. Our winners are in different stages of their real estate careers, but they each possess the drive, passion and character that will continue to take them far.”



For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.



