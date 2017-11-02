Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties Launches New Website

Also Announces Partnership With Spacio



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties has launched an innovative, new public-facing website, the company recently announced. The website introduces a more user-friendly platform that will enhance how consumers search for properties and market data.

In addition to the new website, the company has entered into a partnership with Spacio, an app for open houses, and added to their suite of marketing reports and rolled out a completely revamped intranet.

“Connecting our technologies in one place for our agents is a priority for our company,” says Candace Adams, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties. “In addition, partnering with technology companies like Spacio makes for a more seamless experience for our clients and agents.

“In today’s extremely competitive market, sellers and buyers should work with a company and an agent that can provide the highest level of service and real-time market data,” Adams says. “We are passionate about what we do and are committed to providing an online experience that is effective, efficient and enjoyable. Our new website provides this for the consumer.”

For more information, please visit www.BHHSNEProperties.com or www.BHHSWestchester.com.

