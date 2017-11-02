CFPB Launches Mortgage Performance Trends Tool

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has launched a new Mortgage Performance Trends tool, the agency recently announced. The tool measures and tracks national mortgage delinquency rates in two categories: 30-89 days delinquent, and 90 or more days delinquent. The tool culls data from the National Mortgage Database.

“Measuring the number of consumers who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments is a telling barometer of the health of mortgage markets locally and nationally,” said Richard Cordray, director of the CFPB, in a statement. “This rich information source identifies mortgage delinquency rates down to the county and metro-area level, making it a useful public tool.”

Source: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)



