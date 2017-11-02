FRIDAY: Consumer Engagement Strategies at RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum

Leading Power Brokers will share their strategies for more effectively engaging consumers during RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Forum, “New Strategies for Engaging Consumers,” held at the REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Chicago, Ill. The Forum will discuss how to engage consumers through all of today’s many communication channels and take marketing efforts to the next level—online, and through automated social media, branding and shareable content—and how those strategies impact the bottom line. The Forum is open to all full and day conference attendees.

Nov. 3, 2017

1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

McCormick Place Convention Center, West Building, Room W184 A

The Forum features:



Moderators



Gino Blefari, CEO, HSF Affiliates, LLC

John Featherston, Founder, CEO & President, RISMedia

Panelists



Steve Baird, CEO & President, Baird & Warner

Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Felicia Hengle, President of Ohio Operations, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies

John Murray, Co-Owner & President, Realty Pilot; Managing Broker & President, Key Realty

Paul Wells, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX of Barrington

Later on Friday, RISMedia will host its annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, an exclusive, invitation-only event honoring the Top 500 brokers in RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Report & Survey, published in April. The event, held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, includes a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and an awards ceremony, and will be capped off by a talk by special guest speaker Frank Abagnale, the author and film subject of “Catch Me If You Can.”

Abagnale is one of the world’s top fraud-prevention experts and will share his story about his early years as a check forger and serving time to paying all the money back and eventually using his knowledge to help the FBI catch fraudsters and helping business and government organizations stay a step ahead of cybercriminals.

RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner is presented by RISMedia, publisher of Real Estate magazine, and Platinum Sponsors Buffini & Company; Homes.com; RE/MAX; and Quicken Loans; Master Sponsors American Home Shield; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate; ERA Real Estate; HSA Home Warranty; and the National Association of REALTORS®; Host Sponsors Corelogic; Create for the Human; HouseCanary; Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; Pillar To Post Home Inspectors; realtor.com; Realtors Property Resource; Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; and Zillow Group; and Event Sponsors BackAgent; BombBomb; Cole Realty Resource; David Knox Productions, Inc.; HMS Home Warranty; MoxiWorks; New Penn Financial; the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); ReferralExchange; Ten-X; and zipLogix.



