Engel & VÃ¶lkers Clearwater-Belleair Leader Elected to Board of Directors of Local REALTORÂ® Organization

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Clearwater-Belleair Sales and Talent Attraction Manager Todd Pillars has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Pinellas REALTORÂ® Organization (PRO), Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida recently announced. Pillars was also named to the Board of Directors of the Florida RealtorsÂ®, representing Engel & VÃ¶lkers and PRO.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve our REALTORÂ® members, excited by the chance to collaborate with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the industry, and optimistic for the future success of the Pinellas REALTORÂ® Organization,” says Pillars, past chair of both the Greater Pasco and Trinity-Odessa Chambers of Commerce and the West Pasco Board of REALTORSÂ® Education Committee, and a board member of Leadership Pasco and the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

“We are so proud to have Todd on the PRO Board of Directors,” says Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, license partner of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Clearwater-Belleair. “He exemplifies the best in a real estate professional by his values, his knowledge and professionalism. I know he will be an asset to the board.”

For more information, please visit florida.evusa.com.

