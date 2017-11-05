Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty Offers Free Holiday Photo Sessions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is offering free, professional photography sessions for families during the holiday season, the company recently announced. Beginning in November and lasting through early December, there are 15 sessions scheduled throughout the Greater Pittsburgh, Pa., area.

“As a real estate company, we put a strong emphasis on community,” says Jim Saxon, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. “Three years ago, we were looking for unique ways to give back to our customers and community members. That’s when we came up with the idea to host free holiday photo sessions in our offices. The feedback we received thus far has been incredible!”

The company’s in-house photographers will set up professional backdrops, lighting and props. Community members can register in advance or drop-in during the specified time.

“It’s been amazing to see our photos on holiday cards and all over social media,” Saxon says. “We feel honored that the community has trusted us for their family holiday photo. We look forward to keeping this tradition in the future.”



For more information, please visit www.thepreferredrealty.com/holiday-photos\.

