Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Southern California Acquires Jelley Properties

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Southern California has acquired the assets of Del Mar, Calif.-based Jelley Properties, adding 18 agents, the company recently announced. Jelley Properties now operates as Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, with owner Joe Jelley serving in a sales capacity.



“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional service in Del Mar and beyond, and expands our presence throughout Orange County, Riverside County and San Diego County,” says Jamie Duran, president of the Orange Country, Riverside County and San Diego companies of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “Joe Jelley Properties is a distinguished name in Del Mar with a team of talented real estate professionals. We are very proud to welcome them to Coldwell Banker.”

“Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is known for its marketing capabilities, the superior support it provides to agents, global recognition and powerful network,” says Jelley. “I am confident that the agents will now have access to the many tools and resources needed to exceed their clients’ expectations.”



