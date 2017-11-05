Millennials Act on Low Mortgage Rates, Move to Refi

Millennials are acting on lower mortgage rates, moving to refinance their loans in September, according to Ellie Mae®’s recently released Millennial Tracker™, a measure of applications by millennials for mortgages. Seventeen percent of conventional millennial mortgages in September were refinances; 5 percent of FHA millennial mortgages and 30 percent of VA millennial mortgages were also refinanced.

“With average interest rates falling to their lowest point in 2017, millennials are taking advantage of refinance opportunities,” said Joe Tyrrell, executive vice president of Corporate Strategy for Ellie Mae, in a statement. “While we are also seeing millennials with more purchase power, the uptick in refinances indicates maturity among those millennials who previously purchased a home and are looking for an opportunity to lower their monthly interest payments.”

