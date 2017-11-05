NRT New England LLC Acquires Goodfellow Real Estate

NRT New England LLC has acquired the assets of Danbury, Conn.-based Goodfellow Real Estate, adding 12 agents, the company recently announced. In Connecticut, NRT New England, LLC operates under the Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage brand names. The 12 Goodfellow agents now operate under the banner of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, with Goodfellow president and CEO Todd Payne serving in a sales capacity.

“The acquisition of Goodfellow Real Estate greatly enhances our ability to provide high-level service to commercial real estate clients in Connecticut and New York,” says Dee Maret, national co-director of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT. “Todd has built a first-class team of commercial real estate agents—one of the best in the industry. I am thrilled to welcome them as the newest addition to Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT.”

“I am excited to combine the Goodfellow team with Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT,” says Payne, grandson of Robert Goodfellow, co-founder of Goodfellow Real Estate. “The industry is consolidating, and boutique firms are finding it more difficult to provide the level of service their clients require. The NRT New England senior leadership team is dynamic and focused on giving us the ability to concentrate on our clients while providing us with a global platform and brand. We’ve combined the legacy and expertise of Goodfellow with the worldwide reach of Coldwell Banker Commercial, which operates over 300 offices.”



