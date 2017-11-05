Weichert Commercial Brokerage Investment Division VP Helps Drive Success With Recent Transactions

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc.’s Investment Division Vice President Steven E. Tenenbaum has completed five residential and retail transactions totaling $3.5 million, the company recently announced. Each of these transactions, which include 41 residential units and five retail spaces in Newark and Union, N.J., were within Weichert Commercial Brokerage’s Investment Division, which was launched earlier this year.

“With more than 20 years of experience, Steven has played an impressive role in the successful growth of our investment division during its first year of operation,” says James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. “His extensive knowledge of investment real estate—particularly apartment buildings and other income-producing properties—and his top-notch consulting skills have quickly led to sales.”

The Weichert Commercial Brokerage Investment Division features an extensive database of investors and properties, which allows it to match buyers with the best possible opportunities. After identifying the long-term goals of its individual investor, institutional investor and real estate investment trust (REIT) clients, Weichert Commercial Brokerage will recommend suitable options, including apartment, hotel, multi-use asset, office, industrial, retail and corporate headquarters properties.



