Engel &VÃ¶lkers Opens Richmond Hill, Ontario Shop

Engel &VÃ¶lkers has opened a new shop in Richmond Hill in Ontario, Canada, the company recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Richmond Hill is led by owner License Partner and Managing Broker Derek Li and serves homebuyers and sellers in Richmond Hill, as well as the Greater Toronto Area.

“The opening of Engel &VÃ¶lkers Richmond Hill is a valuable addition to our North American network of shops,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel &VÃ¶lkers Americas. “Derek’s expertise and knowledge of the local marketplace, coupled with Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ renowned level of service and our international platform, will best cater to the comprehensive needs of the area’s real estate buyers and sellers.”

“The Richmond Hill market attracts a blend of both domestic and international consumers, especially from Asia,” says Li. “Engel &VÃ¶lkers is a global brand and has established itself as a leader in the luxury real estate industryâ€”it was an easy choice to join the company for its international ties and top-tier marketing tools.”

