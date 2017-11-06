HouseCanary Partners With PCV Murcor to Expand Agile Appraisal Platform

HouseCanary has partnered with PCV Murcor to further expand HouseCanary’s Agile Appraisal™ platform, the company recently announced. PCV Murcor will leverage their appraisers and HouseCanary’s software to fulfill Agile Appraisal orders, accelerating Agile’s appraisal completion time.

“We are thrilled about partnering with PCV Murcor to continue modernizing the appraisal landscape,” says Alex Villacorta, PhD, executive vice president of Analytics for HouseCanary. “With the Agile Appraisal platform, appraisers can efficiently spend their time and attention on the key aspects of the valuation, especially when utilizing our integrated tools around comp selection and adjustments. Agile Appraisal also provides quality rule checks at time of completion, thereby reducing revisions and saving time for all parties. Our partnership will bring efficiency and consistency to property valuation clients through this innovative bifurcation process.”

“We are very excited to partner with HouseCanary to provide leading-edge valuations to our customers, and software to our appraisers,” says Cindy Nasser, senior vice president of Operations for PCV Murcor. “The industry desperately needs appraisal software and the expertise of a local appraiser to deliver best in class valuations quicker and lower cost to the consumer.”

Agile Appraisal delivers appraisals to users in as little as five business days by combining HouseCanary’s data and analytics with the expertise of local appraisers—all at a lower cost than a 2055. Though Agile Appraisal starts with HouseCanary’s AVM, the platform utilizes an exterior inspection and delivers the final report to a licensed local appraiser for final review. As part of the partnership, PCV Murcor is putting Agile Appraisal in the hands of its premier appraisers, allowing them to continue their unmatched service for their bank and credit union clients by completing a higher volume of appraisals while still maintaining the accuracy and confidence they expect in their valuations. Agile Appraisaluses regression-based adjustments for location, time, and property characteristics, all while leveraging accurate AVMs and block-level valuation ranges to conducted automated checks of the final value.



