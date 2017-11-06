LeadingRE Names Updater Preferred Provider

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Updater a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program, the network recently announced. Updater is a moving and relocation platform that helps homebuyers and sellers easily accomplish moving-related tasks, including updating accounts, transferring utilities, finding and booking a moving company, connecting digital services, and more. Brokers and agents extend their level of service with a digital moving experience that is customized and branded for the brokerage and personalized for each client’s unique move. Updater also integrates with other Solutions Group software providers.

“Our members are continually looking for ways to offer the most responsive services to their clients, so Updater is a perfect match,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing for LeadingRE. “It handles the most common move-related tasks, as well as others that are essential but may not be top-of-mind, saving time and helping ease much of the stress related to a move. It’s a highly effective way for brokers and agents to add even more value during the move and stay in touch long after the transaction.”

Updater has had success engaging LeadingRE members throughout the U.S., including Chapman-Richards & Associates, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Patterson Realty, PMZ Real Estate, Stark Company Realtors® and more. The company is eager to streamline moving for more buyers and sellers through this new relationship.

Content Square 1.

“LeadingRE members are among the best real estate brokerages in the world,” says Chris Avery, vice president of Residential Real Estate at Updater. “After successfully partnering with many members, the addition of Updater to the Solutions Group is the perfect next step and reflects the strong demand among leading brokerages to leverage Updater’s technology and streamline the moving process for their clients.”

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.