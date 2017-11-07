Dotloop Enters Rental Space, Partners With Intellirent to Streamline Leasing Application Process

Dotloop has entered the rental space by integrating with Intellirent, a fully automated online rental application system, the company recently announced. The partnership helps streamline the leasing application process by removing paperwork.

The integration brings together the rental application via Intellirent with dotloop’s paperless “Loop”. Agents can post rental properties on the Intellirent platform and use their syndication feature to attract renters, then send an online rental application to quickly obtain all data, documents and a full TransUnion credit report. Once the application is approved, the landlord or property manager can then click on the “Loop It” button, hosted within Intellirent, to move the application to dotloop’s platform. The landlord or property manager can finish the process by creating leasing documents, sharing files with the applicant, storing, signing and collaborating to finalize the leasing agreement.

“While we’ve made huge strides in the residential real estate market, we think the rental market is equally ready for the streamlined interaction and transaction management dotloop can provide to both rental professionals and renters,” says Austin Allison, founder and general manager of dotloop. “That’s why we are so excited about this new partnership with Intellirent. Bringing together Intellirent’s application process with dotloop’s paperless transaction management capabilities will make securing an apartment easier for both rental professionals and renters alike.”

“We’re excited to integrate our offerings with dotloop’s innovative platform, creating a stronger and more seamless experience for both landlords and future tenants,” says Corey Eckert, founder of Intellirent. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to continuously improve processes, which benefits both our customers and their clients.”



For more information on dotloop integrations, please visit www.dotloop.com/integrations.



