Engel & Volkers Florida Opens Destin Shop

Engel & Völkers Florida has opened a new shop in Destin, the company recently announced. Engel & Volkers Destin is led by License Partner Leigh Ann Fincher and Managing Broker Brian Beasley, and serves homebuyers and sellers in the Florida Panhandle.

“Destin is an attractive real estate market and one that appeals to homebuyers seeking both primary and secondary residences,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers North America. “Entering this dynamic coastal community is a great opportunity for Engel & Völkers to expand its Florida presence and provide exceptional real estate experiences to its buyers and sellers alike.”

“The grand opening of Engel & Völkers Destin celebrates a valuable addition to our network of shops in Florida,” says Timo Khammash, managing partner of Engel & Völkers Florida. “Leigh Ann and Brian are perfect fits for Engel & Völkers because of their strong reputations as providers of high-quality real estate services.”

Beasely was formerly with John Carroll Luxury Properties, Century 21 Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Real Estate. Fincher is also principal broker for Engel & Volkers Eden in Utah.

For more information, please visit florida.evusa.com.



