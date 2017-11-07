Windermere Stellar Merges With Realty Trust Group

Portland, Ore.-based Windermere Stellar has merged with Realty Trust Group, Windermere Real Estate recently announced. The brokerages form the new Windermere Realty Trust, with 530 agents and 15 offices. The offices are led by Brian and Joan Allen, Travis Talbot and Todd Prendergast, as well as Geoff and Jill Wood and OB Jacobi.

“We couldn’t be more excited about Realty Trust and Windermere joining forces,” says Jacobi, president of Windermere Real Estate. “Our two companies have much in common, including professional cultures, shared values, and agents who put their clients and their community first.”

“By aligning with another local real estate company that shares similar values to Realty Trust, we are opening ourselves up to a wider pool of talent, tools, and connections that will bring even more benefits to both our clients and real estate brokers,” says Prendergast. “This takes the team approach that Realty Trust is known for to a bigger scale. We are combining two groups of real estate brokers who are among the best in the business.”

