Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Acquires Century 21 All Islands Fine Homes & Estates

Hawaii-based Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has acquired All Islands, Inc., which did business as Century 21 All Islands Fine Homes & Estates, adding 150 agents, the NRT LLC company recently announced. The firm’s former broker/owners, Cheryl Dillon and James Wright, will continue on with Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties in a sales capacity.

“This acquisition strengthens Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties’ foothold in markets throughout Honolulu and bolsters our leading position in the region,” says Mike James, president of Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties. “This group brings extensive local market knowledge, and a deep commitment to serving their customers. They make an impressive addition to Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties.”

“NRT and Coldwell Banker are renowned for their innovation, technology and the superior level of support they provide to agents,” says Wright. “I look forward to seeing what our group of talented professionals will accomplish in the future. This is a win-win for the agents and our clients and customers.”



