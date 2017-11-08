                        RISMedia's ACE
NAR Installs 2018 Leadership

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has installed its 2018 leadership, with Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth-generation REALTOR® from Columbia, Mo., installed as 2018 president, the organization recently announced. Mendenhall, CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty, succeeds 2017 President Bill Brown.

Read RISMedia’s exclusive interview with Mendenhall in the November issue of Real Estate magazine.

John Smaby, a second-generation REALTOR® from Edina, Minn., was installed as 2018 president-elect, while Vince Malta, a third-generation REALTOR® from San Francisco, Calif., was installed as 2018 first vice president. Thomas Riley, a REALTOR® from Bedford, N.H., was installed as 2018 treasurer. Colleen Badagliacco, a REALTOR® from Morgan Hill, Calif., was installed as vice president, Association Affairs. Kenny Parcell, a REALTOR® from Salt Lake City, Utah, was installed as vice president, Government Affairs.

NAR also installed its 2018 regional vice presidents:

Dave Wluka (Sharon, Mass.)
Region 1: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont

Linda Page (Rhinebeck, N.Y.)
Region 2: New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

Mark Mansour (Barboursville, W. Va.)
Region 3: Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia

Randall Thomas (Kingsport, Tenn.)
Region 4: Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee

Steven Fischer (Savannah, Ga.)
Region 5: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

John J. Lynch (Westlake, Ohio)
Region 6: Michigan and Ohio;

K.C. Maurer (Appleton, Wis.)
Region 7: Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin

Dewey Uhlir (Fargo, N.D.)
Region 8: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota

Jim Gamble (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region 9: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma

Scott Kesner (El Paso, Texas)
Region 10: Louisiana and Texas

Cathy Colvin (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Region 11: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming

Collin Mullane (Talent, Ore.)
Region 12: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington

Beth Peerce (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region 13: California, Hawaii and Guam

The installment took place at the REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

Learn more about the 2018 leadership team.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

