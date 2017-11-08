NAR Installs 2018 Leadership

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has installed its 2018 leadership, with Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth-generation REALTOR® from Columbia, Mo., installed as 2018 president, the organization recently announced. Mendenhall, CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty, succeeds 2017 President Bill Brown.
John Smaby, a second-generation REALTOR® from Edina, Minn., was installed as 2018 president-elect, while Vince Malta, a third-generation REALTOR® from San Francisco, Calif., was installed as 2018 first vice president. Thomas Riley, a REALTOR® from Bedford, N.H., was installed as 2018 treasurer. Colleen Badagliacco, a REALTOR® from Morgan Hill, Calif., was installed as vice president, Association Affairs. Kenny Parcell, a REALTOR® from Salt Lake City, Utah, was installed as vice president, Government Affairs.
NAR also installed its 2018 regional vice presidents:
Dave Wluka (Sharon, Mass.)
Region 1: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont
Linda Page (Rhinebeck, N.Y.)
Region 2: New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania
Mark Mansour (Barboursville, W. Va.)
Region 3: Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia
Randall Thomas (Kingsport, Tenn.)
Region 4: Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee
Steven Fischer (Savannah, Ga.)
Region 5: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands
John J. Lynch (Westlake, Ohio)
Region 6: Michigan and Ohio;
K.C. Maurer (Appleton, Wis.)
Region 7: Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin
Dewey Uhlir (Fargo, N.D.)
Region 8: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota
Jim Gamble (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region 9: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma
Scott Kesner (El Paso, Texas)
Region 10: Louisiana and Texas
Cathy Colvin (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Region 11: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming
Collin Mullane (Talent, Ore.)
Region 12: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington
Beth Peerce (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region 13: California, Hawaii and Guam
The installment took place at the REALTORS® Conference & Expo.
