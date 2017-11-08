Realty ONE Group Premier Raises More Than $50,000 for Suburban Poverty

Colorado-based Realty ONE Group Premier raised more than $50,000 for its community during its second annual fundraiser, benefitting Southeast Community Outreach, or SECOR, the company recently announced. SECOR assists those in need in suburban neighborhoods with financial assistance and food.

“The amount of poverty that exists in our suburban neighborhoods is alarming, but our annual fundraising event gives us the opportunity to recognize this issue and ultimately make a huge impact,” says Gary Carlson, co-owner of Realty ONE Group Premier. “By signing up to have a night of fun and partnering with SECOR, our real estate professionals have been able to put food on the table for families in need within our very own community.”

“In tough times, we need to be sure that every family in our community has access to food and financial assistance,” says Angie Carlson, public and client relations director for Realty ONE Group Premier. “No family should be without food. By partnering with SECOR, we help to make that happen. Knowing that our assistance feeds thousands of families, including children, is something of which Realty ONE Group Premier is extremely proud.”

Content Square 1.

“With suburban poverty being the fastest-growing segment of poverty in America, and having impacted over 45,000 families in Douglas, Arapahoe, and Elbert counties where SECOR serves, this event will have a profound and lasting impact on thousands of people we know who have been hammered by the ravages of this new reality,” says Mike Dworack, development director at SECOR.

If you would like to donate to SECOR, please visit SECORCares.com.



For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroupPremier.com.



Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.