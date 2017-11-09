Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Names Robert Weisenberger CFO

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston has named Robert “Bob” Weisenberger chief financial officer (CFO), the company recently announced. Weisenberger, a 23-year veteran of the financial services industry, is responsible for managing the company’s Accounting and Finance department and overseeing accounting and reporting functions for all existing services, including residential and commercial real estate, rental and property management and title insurance. Weisenberger will also be responsible for providing strategic financial guidance for the company’s growth and expansion plans.

“Bob has an extensive background in accounting and finance for privately held firms with significant knowledge of balance sheet management, financial reporting, and compliance,” says Kent Hanley, CEO of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston. “He makes a great addition to our leadership team, as he brings insight from a variety of industries that align well with our company’s vast portfolio of real estate service offerings.”

Weisenberger is former CFO of TSI Healthcare, Inc., and Credit Risk Management Analytics, LLC. Prior to that, he held comptroller and senior finance positions with the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCDOT), Winstar Homes, Inc., and The Brickman Group.

For more information, please visit www.hpw.com.



