RE/MAX, LLC, to Purchase RE/MAX Northern Illinois Master Franchise

RE/MAX, LLC, has agreed to purchase the master franchise rights for the RE/MAX Northern Illinois Region, which includes Chicago, the company recently announced. The acquisition of the region is expected to close by the end of November, and includes nearly 2,300 agents and over 100 offices. Jeff LaGrange, region vice president of Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and St. Louis, Mo., will oversee service in the Northern Illinois Region.

“This acquisition is an important development in the execution of our growth strategy and builds on the strength of our business,” says David Liniger, chairman and co-CEO of RE/MAX, LLC. “The team at RE/MAX Northern Illinois has had a long, bright history of high-quality and outstanding results in the region—the caliber of performance synonymous with the RE/MAX brand and its agents. We are excited by our momentum as we continue to focus on our key strategic priorities to create long-term value for our network and our other stakeholders.”

“We applaud the outstanding success RE/MAX Northern Illinois has had as an independent region for the past 16 years under regional owners Tom, Brian and Casey Reagan and their incredible staff,” says Adam Contos, co-CEO of RE/MAX. “They’ve attracted high-caliber agents and dominated metro marketshare for decades, and we will work to continue that trend.”

Content Square 1.

When the purchase of Northern Illinois is complete, RE/MAX will have purchased the master franchise rights for seven independent regions—a total of more than 10,000 agents in nearly 600 offices—including Alaska, New York, New Jersey and RE/MAX Regional Services, which included Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Southern Ohio, over the last two years.



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.