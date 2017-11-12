Remodelista Launches New ‘The Organized Home’ Website

Remodelista.com has launched a new sister website, The Organized Home, www.Organized-Home.com, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated website recently announced. The Organized Home will include:

:How does a professional chef organize their kitchen? How does a ship builder or museum curator tailor limited space to their advantage? The 10 Rules to Live By content asks for professionals from every walk of life to share their tips for keeping their space and belongings in order. Tiny Space of the Week :Your apartment might be snug, but is it smaller than 400 square feet? Tiny Space of the Week will profile those living in Airstreams, shipping containers, cabins and tiny homes to prove that it’s not how much space you have; it’s how you use it.

:Organizing your life is a daunting task—getting started is even harder. The Storage Manifesto is the light at the end of the tunnel, with tips to help ease readers into the journey of creating a more streamlined, organized home and life. Storage Resources:Need a specific product or resource to help you on your organization journey? The Storage Resources is a curated directory for readers that lists the best shopping sources and organizers, both online and offline.

“Storage and organization are universal, no matter your age or income level,” says Julie Carlson, editor-in-chief of Remodelista. “The new Organized Home website is designed to share actionable tips, tricks, and inspirational content to help everyone from college students to seasoned homeowners create a meaningful, purposeful living space. There is incredible interest in the subject; our readers are constantly tweaking their own spaces and looking for resources to create orderly lifestyles, especially in small space living situations.”

The Organized Home was inspired by the upcoming book “Remodelista: The Organized Home” (Artisan Books; November 2017), co-authored by Carlson. The book is available for pre-order now and will be released Nov. 14, 2017.



