TORCHx by Web.com Named Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Supplier

TORCHx by Web.com, a marketing platform that helps real estate professionals generate online leads, has been named a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices preferred supplier, providing its services to the network’s nearly 44,000 agents, the company recently announced.

“With more than 20 years of industry experience, we know how to connect homebuyers with real estate professionals best suited for their needs,” says Jesse Friedman, co-founder of TORCHx and in Business Development at Web.com. “We’re excited to work with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to help its brokers and agents grow their businesses.”

“It’s clear that online search plays a key role in the real estate industry and Web.com recognizes the importance of delivering both leads and results,” says Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are pleased to make available the TORCHx platform to our network of real estate professionals.”

Content Square 1.

TORCHx helps real estate professionals:

Get Found: TORCHx builds customized websites that encourage would-be homebuyers and sellers to connect with agents and engage online. The websites include content that is automatically generated for every neighborhood, city and county in a real estate professional’s geographic targets.

Gain Higher-Quality Real Estate Leads: TORCHx is a Google Premier Partner, meaning it is certified in providing expert search marketing support. The team works directly with Google, Yahoo and Bing to help bring high quality traffic to an agent’s site.

Build and Maintain Client Relationships: TORCHx includes powerful real estate lead generation tools to help users manage their relationships with new and existing customers. The platform can send automatic emails and texts to clients based on their online search behavior, and it tracks those interactions, so real estate professionals always have complete records of their relationships.

Work From Anywhere: The platform’s powerful tools and features can be used on any device, giving agents and brokers constant access to vital information—in the office, on the road, at an open house or anywhere they may need it.



For more information, please visit www.torchx.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.