Trust Stamp Safety Tool Now Free to REALTORSÂ®

Trust Stamp, an identity authentication startup company that leverages artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies to verify strangers’ identities and provide a trust score, is offering its safety tool free to REALTORSÂ®, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) recently announced. Ahead of the announcement, NAR’s venture capital fund Second Century Ventures (SCV) made a second investment in the company.

“My vision for the REALTORÂ®Â organization is to partner with companies that are offering great products and services that will help change the real estate industry,” said Bob Goldberg, CEO of NAR, inÂ a video announcing the tool. “Trust Stamp is an innovative company, and this tool will bring great value to our members and improve their safety, which is so important for what they do.”

“I’m pleased that this innovate identification verification tool will now be free to all 1.3 million REALTORSÂ®,” says NAR PresidentÂ Elizabeth Mendenhall. “Safety for our members is a top concern, and this is another great tool that REALTORSÂ®Â can use to protect themselves when meeting strangers and new clients.”

“We are thrilled to offer Trust Stamp as a free benefit to NAR members and to empower them to keep themselves and their clients safe,” says Andrew Gowasack, co-founder of Trust Stamp. “Both REALTORSÂ®Â and consumers should have assurance that everyone they meet during the real estate transaction is verified and trustworthy.”

“There is no issue of greater importance than the safety of real estate professionals and their clients,” says Gareth Genner, co-founder of Trust Stamp. “Perhaps even more concerning than an absence of safe practices are products that create an illusion of safety. While there is nothing that can displace sensible precautions, we hope that NAR’s investment, and our making Trust Stamp free for REALTORSÂ®, will reinforce the need to use a thoughtfully designed process and remove any financial disincentive.”

NAR announced in November 2016 itsÂ initial investment into Trust Stamp; the startup was one of eight companies to participate in SCVâ€™s vertical tech accelerator program, REachÂ®, last year.

Trust Stamp develops and deploys proprietaryÂ artificial intelligence software to authenticate identity and also analyzes public records and social media to provide a unique color-coded Trust Score.Â After creating the Trust Score, users can improve it by sharing additional information. While personal details behind a Trust Score remain private and under the user’s control, the score can easily be shared through the company’s unique Trust Stamp. NAR’s 2017Â Member Safety ReportÂ found that more than one in three agents experienced a situation that made them fear for their personal safety or the safety of their personal information.



