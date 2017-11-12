Weichert, Realtors Launches ‘Weichert Evolution’ Brand Campaign

Weichert, Realtors has launched the Weichert Evolution brand campaign, designed to enhance the company’s overall branding and provide resources and tools to help Weichert sales associates succeed, the company recently announced. The first phase of the campaign includes a series of updated personal and company marketing materials that allow associates to make deeper connections with their customers.

“The Weichert Evolution was launched to lead sales production and sales force growth by placing an emphasis on the individual success of each and every Weichert sales associate across the country,” says James Weichert, president of Weichert, Realtors. “By offering our associates unique, updated marketing materials and tools that reflect their own personal brand, our goal is to bring about an entirely new way for associates to view themselves and their true value as real estate professionals.

“Our newly redesigned, customized marketing materials convey a message that sets each Weichert sales associate apart from anyone else in the industry,” Weichert says. “It is important to us to encourage our sales associates to connect with their community in their own voice, and we are thrilled that they now have the opportunity to simply build the personal brand they deserve using our easy-to-use tools.”

