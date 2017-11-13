Don’t Sweat It: How to Prep Your AC Unit for Rising Florida Temperatures

Everyone knows that Florida summers can be brutal, and fall isn’t very forgiving either. But before you switch your AC unit into high gear, ask yourself – when was the last time you gave it any TLC? Like any appliance or system, your HVAC needs some annual attention to ensure it doesn’t fail. Below are some tips to make sure your air conditioner is up for the task.

Do a test run. Be sure to test your AC unit. Turn your system on and let it run for a few hours. Doing this before you actually need to cool your home down will prevent emergency failures when the heat outside is brutal.

Replace your filters. Filthy air filters strain your HVAC system and can lead to system failure. Replace your filters at the start of every season to avoid overworking your unit.

Content Square 1.

Inspect your ventilation system. Your home’s ventilation systems, also known as your air ducts, can become clogged, blocked, or spring a leak. This means that frosty air will be ill-distributed throughout your home. To avoid this, check your ducts for holes, damaged insulation, and walk through every room to make sure no ducts are being blocked by furniture or carpets.