Engel & VÃ¶lkers Delray Beach Names Alan Abramson Broker Associate Advisor

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Delray Beach has named Alan Abramson broker associate advisor, the company recently announced. Abramson, a 20-year-plus veteran of the real estate industry, is formerly with Bruce Alan Realty Advisers, and prior, with Douglas Elliman and RE/MAX.

“Alan has a proven track record for his market expertise and will further strengthen our shop’s team,” says Lenny Felberbaum, license partner of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Delray Beach.

“With Engel & VÃ¶lkers I saw the opportunity to become part of a global brand with a network that lives and breathes exceptional client service,” says Abramson. “Being part of such a collaborative team on a local and international level, in addition to its fresh approach to marketing, helps me enhance my offerings to best support my clients.”

Abramson specializes in relocation, waterfront properties, country clubs, investment properties, construction and interior design.

For more information, please visit delraybeach.evusa.com or florida.evusa.com.



