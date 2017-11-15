PeerStreet Expands Lender Resources and Technology

PeerStreet is expanding its lender resources and technology, the company recently announced. PeerStreet lenders can now access detailed Property Valuation Reports, powered by HouseCanary, free through its Lender Platform.

“Currently, our platform is a robust secondary marketplace for lenders,” says Brew Johnson, CEO and co-founder of PeerStreet. “We’ve purchased over half a billion in loans from local lenders, but we see great value in developing practical tools to grow lenders’ businesses beyond providing capital to them. In addition to providing lenders granular data via valuation reports, we also offer standardized loan documents, submarket data and potential borrower leads.”

“The valuation reports are very valuable to me and my business,” says T.R. Hazelrigg IV, co-founder and president of Avatar Financial Group. “The tool is helpful in confirming our value assumption, which I’ve been able to utilize with properties we are currently evaluating. I will run these reports moving forward to complement my analysis of investments.”

“This is exactly what we want to support,” says Brett Crosby, co-founder and COO of PeerStreet. “By supporting the ecosystem of private lenders through capital, technology and resources, we want to make lending local again. Our business model is unique in that it isn’t competitive to lenders. Our presence benefits the existing ecosystem’s participants. We’re approaching this space with a model I’ve applied previously in my tech career at Google and even before that. This is just the beginning of PeerStreet unveiling tools to help local lenders become more competitive in their markets.”

