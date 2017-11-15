REALTORSÂ®: House Passage of Flood Bill Critical Step Toward Reauthorization and Reform

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR)Â is applauding the House of Representatives for passing what NAR believes is smart, much-needed support for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

“REALTORSÂ® know firsthand what happens when the NFIP expires, and it isn’t good for consumers, businesses or our communities,” says NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall. “We appreciate the leadership that members of Congress have shown passing sound reforms, which will strengthen the program, protect property owners and deliver good results for taxpayers.”

The NFIP is responsible for providing the vast majority of flood insurance policies in over 20,000 communities nationwide. Without it, most consumers would be unable to purchase the flood insurance that’s required on mortgages in a flood plain. In the past, NAR has shown thatÂ 40,000 home sales are lostÂ every month when the program is unavailable.

H.R. 2874, the “21stÂ Century Flood Reform Act,” reauthorizes the NFIP for five years, while taking steps to reform the program. These reforms include:

Authorizing $1 billion to elevate, buy out or mitigate high-risk properties

Capping flood insurance premiums at $10,000 per year for homeowners

Removing hurdles to the private flood insurance market, which often offers better coverage at lower cost than the NFIP

Providing for community flood maps and a homeowner’s ability to appeal their flood designation

Better aligning NFIP rates to match a property’s true risk, particularly for in-land and lower-value properties

Improving the claims process for flood victims

Addressing repeatedly flooded properties, which account for 2 percent of NFIP policies but 25 percent of claim payments

These changes, Mendenhall says, would improve the NFIP’s financial health, put consumers on a stronger footing, and deliver certainty to current and prospective homeowners.

“The conversation happening in Washington on this issue is fundamentally about how we deliver the best results for consumers and taxpayers, and thatâ€™s a good conversation to have,” says Mendenhall. “REALTORSÂ®Â are simply asking that Congress swiftly deliver on the promise of this program so buyers can move forward without interruption and homeowners know their most important asset is protected. WithÂ December 8Â around the corner, we’re hopeful the Senate will now step up to the plate and do their part by passing a flood reform and reauthorization package without delay.”



