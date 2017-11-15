U.S. Air Force Veteran Wins $250K Veterans Day Home Giveaway

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Master Sergeant Tony Waddell of Syracuse, N.Y., has won the $250,000 prize (less tax withholding) in the Veterans United Home Loans and Realtor.com® Home Giveaway Sweepstakes, realtor.com recently announced. In his 21 years of service, Waddell was stationed around the world, including deployments to Qatar, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Turkey. Waddell retired from the U.S. Air Force this summer and now works in a Syracuse area hospital. Waddell, along with his wife Rhiannon and their two children, have lived in Syracuse for the last four years, and plan to build a new home in the area this spring.

“This prize truly means the world to us,” says Waddell. “It shows the appreciation that Veterans United and realtor.com have for those who have served in the military and it gives my family the opportunity to pursue building our forever home in the city we love so much already. We are more than grateful.”

“It is incredibly rewarding for us to share in such an exciting moment with Tony,” says Raymond Picard, executive vice president of Sales for realtor.com. “Tony has devoted more than two decades to the American people through his career in the Air Force. He represents all who serve, and have served, to protect and defend our great nation. Their work makes the American Dream possible for all of us.”

“We are so thrilled to present this prize to Tony,” says Kris Farmer, CMO at Veterans United. “We were amazed to see the level of participation we had from our nation’s heroes. Our goal is getting veterans and service members into homes, so we couldn’t be more excited that Tony and his family can now build their dream home.”



