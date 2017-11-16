Weichert Workforce Mobility Earns Highest Net Satisfaction Rating From Relocation Managers

Weichert Workforce Mobility has earned the highest net satisfaction rating from relocation managers in the 16th Annual Relocation Managers Survey by Trippel Survey & Research LLC, the company recently announced. In October, Weichert Workforce Mobility earned the highest net satisfaction rating from relocating employees in the 23rd Annual Nationwide Relocation Employee Survey by Trippel. The company ranked highly in “willingness to recommend,” “integrity,” “supplier networks,” “data security” and “likeliness to use this supplier one year from now.”

“‘Net satisfaction’ is the strongest and most accurate indicator of service quality, as it reflects the number of a company’s promoters minus the detractors to identify the company with the highest rate of exceptional performance among its employees,” says Alan Trippel, founder of Trippel Survey & Research.

“While results such as these are a great source of pride for our company, they also help clients feel more confident about choosing us,” says Dave Bencivengo, president of Weichert Workforce Mobility. “Earning our industry’s highest net satisfaction rating from both mobile employees and program managers confirms that our colleagues are not only providing Legendary Service to critical talent being relocated, but also to corporate managers who experience improved partnerships, better performance and heightened engagement across their mobile populations.”

Content Square 1.

“Achieving the highest score in this survey’s ‘willingness to recommend’ category is a testament to how well our colleagues bring added value to our clients’ programs, elevate mobility within our clients’ companies and make our client contacts more successful in their jobs,” says Vicki Lander, executive vice president of Weichert Workforce Mobility. “With each recommendation, our clients put their reputations behind our work, and that is something we will never take lightly. We are truly honored to earn that kind of brand loyalty.”

For more information, please visit www.weichertworkforcemobility.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.