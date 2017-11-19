Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands in Arizona

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has added Grand View North Realty in Flagstaff, Ariz., to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Grand View North, led by broker/owner Lisa Paffrath, will serve Coconino County.

“Our philosophy is about more than just showing homes,” says Paffrath. “People work with us because we make them feel like family, showing what it means to be a part of this amazing community. I recognized a similar quality in Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate that immediately made me feel at home. The brand’s national recognition will enable my team to build a legacy by instituting seamless processes and tools, facilitating our growth and deepening our commitment to the Flagstaff community.”



“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Grand View North is located in the rapidly growing college town of Flagstaff, Ariz.—a stunning area known for both its spectacular natural beauty and academic institutions like Northern Arizona University,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Lisa Paffrath’s passion for and understanding of this dynamic community offers homebuyers a tremendous resource, and we are excited to welcome Lisa and her team to our network.”



