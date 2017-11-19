Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicago Acquires Gloor Realty

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicago has acquired the assets of Oak Park, Ill.-based Gloor Realty Company, which does business as Gloor Realty, adding 52 agents and one office, the company recently announced. Gloor Realty now operates under the banner of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, with owner Rich Gloor, Jr., serving as managing broker.

“Gloor Realty has been providing exceptional real estate support to the Oak Park community and greater Western Suburbs through three generations of family,” says Fran Broude, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicago. “With that said, Rich Gloor and his talented group of agents know the market and the industry. This acquisition allows us to assert ourselves in a key area of Chicagoland, while seamlessly connecting our services between the city and Western Suburbs for both our clients and agents.”

“Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is synonymous with forward-thinking technology, unprecedented leadership and global expertise,” says Gloor, Jr. “We are impressed with the advanced marketing tools and programs available to our agents, and we are confident that they will be able to leverage these resources to offer the highest level of client service—all while taking their businesses to unprecedented heights.”



