Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicago Welcomes National TV and Radio Personality Frank Fontana

Frank Fontana, a national television and radio personality, has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicago’s Hinsdale office, the company recently announced. Fontana, a globally recognized design and renovation expert, hosted A&E’s Downtown Shabby—shot throughout the Chicagoland area—and HGTV’s former hits Design on a Dime and Takeover My Makeover. Fontana is a regular contributor to NBC’s TODAY show and hosts the No. 1 weekly lifestyle radio program for Chicago’s WGN radio, often providing insights about design, remodeling and home renovation.

“Frank’s fresh approach to the buying and selling process will truly reinvent the way real estate is marketed,” says Fran Broude, president and COO of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicago. “We’re excited to welcome him to Coldwell Banker and look forward to watching him grow his business.”

“No matter the challenge, Frank always goes above and beyond,” says Tricia Riberto, managing broker of the Hinsdale office. “With his extensive industry background and true passion for real estate, we are confident that his clients will always receive the very best buying or selling experience.”

“Choosing a real estate company with global reach was crucial for me and my business,” says Fontana, who will work with homebuyers and sellers in LaGrange, Hinsdale and Western Springs. “Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was an obvious choice because of its reputation, cutting-edge technology and unsurpassed leadership.”

Fontana serves as a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the LaGrange Business Association, as well as supports many local charities by providing exposure and awareness for them on his radio program.

