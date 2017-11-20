How to Drive Better Results From Social Media

Join a panel of Power Brokers and RISMedia at the REALTORS® Triple Play Convention & Trade Expo in Atlantic City, N.J., on Dec. 4 for “How to Drive Better Results From Social Media,” a broker panel sharing strategies for automating social media to better connect with clients and prospects and generate leads.

Dec. 4, 2017

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Atlantic City Convention Center, Room 411/412



The panel features:

Moderators

Charlie Oppler, Broker/Owner, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

John Featherston, Founder, CEO & President, RISMedia

Panelists

Ken Baris, President, Jordan Baris, Inc., Realtors®

Scott Lauri, Owner, ERA Central Levinson

Bill Keleher, CEO/Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties

David Rickel, Regional Manager/Senior Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

