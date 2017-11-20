Join a panel of Power Brokers and RISMedia at the REALTORS® Triple Play Convention & Trade Expo in Atlantic City, N.J., on Dec. 4 for “How to Drive Better Results From Social Media,” a broker panel sharing strategies for automating social media to better connect with clients and prospects and generate leads.
Dec. 4, 2017
4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Atlantic City Convention Center, Room 411/412
The panel features:
Moderators
Charlie Oppler, Broker/Owner, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
John Featherston, Founder, CEO & President, RISMedia
Panelists
Ken Baris, President, Jordan Baris, Inc., Realtors®
Scott Lauri, Owner, ERA Central Levinson
Bill Keleher, CEO/Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties
David Rickel, Regional Manager/Senior Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®
Attendees: Be sure to visit Booth 845/847 at the expo to learn how RISMedia can be your content partner!
For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.