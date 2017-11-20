The Real Estate One Family of Companies Named No. 6 Top Workplace of 2017

The Real Estate One Family of Companies has been named No. 6 in the “Top Workplaces 2017” ranking by the Detroit Free Press, the company recently announced. The Real Estate One Family of Companies was named No. 6 in the large company division.

This is the seventh year the company participated in the Top Workplaces survey, which is conducted by Energage in conjunction with the Detroit Free Press. The survey asks employees 24 questions about various areas of the workplace: direction, execution, career, conditions, managers, and pay/benefits, and then ranks them according to the responses. Words that employees used to describe Real Estate One Family of Companies were: loyal, caring, integral, supportive, involved, charitable, educational and cooperative.

“The strength of our organization is our people,” says Renea Butler, vice president of HR and Administration for the Real Estate One Family of Companies. “We truly consider ourselves a family, not just a family-run company. This survey is important because it gives everyone within our family, from our sales people to our support staff, a voice. We are proud to be ranked sixth and one of the top 10 Top Workplaces in Michigan.”

“We find it important to participate in this survey every year so we can measure the strengths and weaknesses of our companies,” says Stuart Elsea, president of Financial Services for the Real Estate One Family of Companies. “We take the information we gain every year and do our best to consider our employees’ suggestions and feedback. We appreciate their commitment to the values of our companies, and through their dedication, we are able to give outstanding real estate, mortgage, title, insurance and relocation services to all of the people that call Michigan home.”

