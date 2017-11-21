Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties Receives Two HOBI Awards

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties has received two Home Builders Industry (HOBI) Awards in the sales and marketing category from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association (HBRA), the company recently announced.

The awards are: for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Best Pre-Construction Marketing For A Community, for their Essex Glen Development; and for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties, Best Promotional Video, for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties + Grasso Development Profile.

The company has received 18 HOBI Awards in sales and marketing since 2005. The HOBI Awards recognize excellence in new construction, land development, remodeling, sales and marketing and home financing.

