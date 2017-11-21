Council of Residential Specialists Changes Name to Residential Real Estate Council

The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) has changed its name to the Residential Real Estate Council (RRC), the organization recently announced. The name was changed in an effort to minimize the confusion between the organization’s name and the CRS designation, which is not changing. In addition, the CRS designation symbol has been updated.

“We’ve grown significantly, and our new name reflects our commitment to deliver the highest level of knowledge and professionalism in the industry,” says Lana Vukovljak, CEO of the RRC. “As an organization, we are committed to providing premier education and fostering innovation to the brightest and most successful leaders in real estate.”

“The CRS Designation is the most recognized and prestigious one in the industry,” says Leigh Brown, president of the RRC. “The new look reflects our 41-year history of training and empowering ethical, efficient and successful real estate professionals within a more contemporary context to better represent the top REALTORS® that achieve the designation.”

“We will be transitioning these changes over the coming weeks and months to make it as easy as possible for all CRS designees to adopt the new branding,” Vukovljak says.

The Council implemented a number of changes this past year, including offering a new education pathway leading to CRS designation and maintenance requirements. It also added 22 new classroom and eLearning courses to its education curriculum, and is offering 80 webinars by the end of 2017.

“The Council is supported by innovative industry leaders who invest their time, energy and ideas to help it thrive and find solutions that keep our members at the top of the industry while staying true to its mission,” says Vukovljak.



