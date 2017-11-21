Long & Foster Introduces New Brand Identity

Long & Foster Real Estate is introducing a new brand identity in the lead-up to its 50th anniversary, the company recently announced. Long & Foster has updated its color scheme, deploying a simpler and more modern palette of red and blue. It also introduced updated typography for its marketing and advertising efforts, and the company reinforced its commitment to its heartfelt tagline of Long & Foster – For The Love of Home™.

“Our traditional red, yellow and blue logo served the company well for many years, but we heard from our agents, employees and partners that it was time for a change,” says Barry Redler, chief marketing officer for The Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate. “The redesigned branding not only pays tribute to our extensive history, with a vibrant shade of red—a color that’s been synonymous with Long & Foster for over 20 years—but also elevates our look for the future with a clean design and contemporary typeface.”

With its updated logo and for-sale signs, the company contemporizes the look and feel of its brand, replacing the traditional crest with a simple geometric design. It also becomes more consistent with the modern technology and presentation of its website, LongandFoster.com, which celebrated its first full year of use in 2017.

In addition, the two logos and signs—for both traditional and luxury real estate—are more clearly connected with similar design elements and fonts. The luxury presentation also leverages Long & Foster’s exclusive affiliation with Christie’s, making a direct connection between Long & Foster’s luxury listings and luxury-focused agents and the well-respected Christie’s global luxury brand.

The company luxury for-sale signs will hit the market in late 2017. Its traditional for-sale signs—which are featured on properties less than $1 million or $750,000 (depending on the market)—will be introduced beginning in January, in alignment with the company’s 50th anniversary, which it will celebrate throughout 2018.

For more information, please visit LongandFoster.com.



