Enriching the Real Estate Conversation With Real-Time Access to Knowledge

Realtors Property Resource® provides real-time market data

As managing broker for RE/MAX Alliance in Arvada, Colo.—the largest RE/MAX franchise in the country by sales volume—Anthony Rael has played an important foundational role in the development of Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®).

A beta tester, initial user and troubleshooter, Rael provided critical feedback that was instrumental in helping solidify RPR as a groundbreaking application that has become a go-to tool for agents and brokers across the nation today.

“One of the things I noticed early on was the importance of utilizing visuals that RPR can help agents create. It’s one thing to spout statistics to clients, or show them raw numbers, but depending on that client’s personality, those stats may mean little or nothing,” says Rael, who has spent the last five years instructing other RE/MAX agents in regard to how RPR can interpret and represent its trove of data to best serve clients.

By using RPR graphics, Rael teaches real estate professionals how to visually represent the platform’s data, illustrating to clients how their market is changing in real-time.

“That’s when people really get it,” he says. “If you spend five minutes a month looking at how RPR turns statistics into visuals in the markets where you work, you’ve elevated yourself above almost all other real estate professionals in your market. You bring added value to yourself.”

The reports that RPR can generate for clients are so detailed, Rael advises those just getting started to begin by picking and choosing only the most relevant information to include.

“My advice is to start with your own personal residence and practice. Start with the summary and go systematically from left to right to learn how the screen setup works,” says Rael. Interacting with the platform is critical, as Rael goes on to explain that RPR will ultimately perform better as more people work with it because it feeds algorithms that make the entire system operate more efficiently.

The platform is also beneficial when sitting at the kitchen table with sellers, providing real estate professionals the data they need to evaluate home improvements, or those the seller is considering doing to improve their ROI once they decide to sell.

“Does it make sense to put in a $40,000 kitchen or $10,000 deck? What will I get back? It’s all integrated into RPR, and it’s been a tool that allows me to be the messenger,” concludes Rael. “That immediate, real-time access to knowledge enriches conversation and elevates my position as the real estate professional in the eyes of the client.”

