ShowingTime Showing Index Increases 8.9 Percent Year-Over-Year

ShowingTime’s Showing Index in October increased 8.9 percent at the national level from one year ago, with the South having the highest year-over-year increase in showings at 11.6 percent, the company recently announced. Showings in the Northeast, Midwest and West also increased, 10.2 percent, 8.1 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

“As usual, showing traffic is entering the regular seasonal slowdown,” says Daniil Cherkasskiy, chief analytics officer at ShowingTime. “But despite the time of year and the concerns raised after last month’s demand decreased by 10-30 percent in some Southern markets following Hurricane Irma, buyers in the South region have quickly returned to the market, as buyer interest has rebounded to pre-hurricane levels.”

The Index tracks the average number of appointments received on an active listing during the month.

