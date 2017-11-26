Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a Top U.S. Franchise for Military Veterans

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country for U.S. military veterans by Franchise Business Review in its “2017 Best of the Best: Top 100 Franchises for Veterans” list, an annual ranking based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor, the company recently announced. This marks the second year in a row that the Weichert® national franchise network has been recognized on Franchise Business Review’s prestigious annual veterans list.

“It truly is an honor to continue to be held in high regard by the brave men and women that proudly served this country during their military careers,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “The positive feedback from our veteran owners speaks volumes to the personal support and proven operating and management systems we provide our affiliates to help them capture a larger share of their local real estate market, as well as the Weichert brand itself.

“It’s exciting to see the Weichert brand—and what it represents—continue to be viewed favorably by our franchise owners,” Scavone says. “It also continues to be recognized by prominent independent organizations, which helps elevate our profile among real estate franchise options and makes the Weichert brand even more attractive to independent brokerages.”

The award-winning franchises were selected for this year’s exclusive list based on feedback Franchise Business Review gathered from surveying nearly 25,000 franchisees—including approximately 2,500 veterans—representing over 250 leading franchise brands between March 2016 and September 2017. The annual list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Franchisees who participated in the survey were asked questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and technology. Overall, the vast majority of the veteran-owned and operated Weichert offices surveyed rated Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. favorably, with 95 percent saying they enjoyed being part of the Weichert network.

Other highlights from the veteran owners in the Weichert system include:

90 percent rated the system-wide communications provided by Weichert as good or excellent;

90 percent would recommend Weichert to others as a franchise opportunity;

85 percent rated the training and support provided by Weichert as good, very good or excellent; and

85 percent rated the quality of products provided by Weichert as very good or excellent.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.



