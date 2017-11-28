Century 21 Real Estate Launches Recruitment Campaign

Century 21 Real Estate has launched a recruitment campaign, the company recently announced. The campaign launched this week in Boston, Indianapolis and Seattle.

The campaign includes tongue-in-cheek out-of-home, audio streaming and social ads, strategically timed in the wee hours of the night and morning, and targets entrepreneurial-minded self-starters, doers and workhorses—whether they are up early, on the go, “always on” or fighting sleep.

“As a company built by entrepreneurs, we’ve long known the parallels between agents and innovators, regardless of industry, when it comes to mindset and drive,” says Cara Whitley, chief marketing officer for Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re looking for the best and the brightest, not only within the real estate industry, but also outside it. This campaign gives us a new platform to speak and appeal to the go-getters—the ones who always give 121 percent—and encourage them to join the relentless.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.



