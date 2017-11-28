Making Agents’ Lives Easier

Clareity’s DASH! Helps Wichita Broker Centralize Services

If there’s one thing Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Broker/Owner Greg Fox has learned in his 20-plus years in the real estate business, it’s that growth can’t happen unless everyone is on the same page. And having taken his real estate business from its humble beginnings in his basement to a two-office, 80-agent operation in Wichita, Kan., he knows a thing or two about growth.

According to Fox, instilling connectivity among his agent force takes the right system. That’s why he signed on with Clareity’s DASH! Broker Dashboard this past June. Of course, this was not Fox’s first experience with Clareity—having served as president of the South Central Kansas MLS, Fox was familiar with what Clareity’s single sign-on (SSO) dashboard could do in terms of centralizing and streamlining operations. That’s why when the opportunity arose to host a custom-branded brokerage extension of the dashboard, Fox decided it was the right move.

“When I started out as a broker, I was trying to deliver technology to my agents that was relatively easy to use,” says Fox. “You didn’t need to be a wiz banger—I did the research, and I’d teach you how to use it. Now, as technology keeps growing more and more, it’s harder for agents to keep up.”

But thanks to DASH!, Fox’s agents can now access most of their tech programs, including their email, via a dashboard that pops up when they sign into their MLS every day. Agents no longer have to remember which email and password is associated with which program—thanks to single sign-on technology, it’s all right there in front of them.

“Having single sign-on is a biggie,” explains Fox. “We offer so much that many agents don’t even remember what we offer. Now, when they log into the MLS, all the programs we offer hit them in the face—they know that this is where they go to get Cloud CMS or RealSatisfied…even company email. Every agent knows how to log into the MLS, so it only made sense that we included the dashboard. Everything we offer is right in front of them. All they have to do is click on the icon.”

Getting agents up and running on DASH! takes virtually no time. “As soon as they turn on the MLS, the dashboard pops right up,” says Fox. “When you try and train someone on 10 different programs, they can get lost and have a foggy look on their face. With DASH!, onboarding an agent is super easy.”

DASH! also allows Fox to make sure that priority communications, such as a contract change, are seen by his agents, thanks to a feature that prevents an agent from accessing the MLS until an urgent email is read. “If it’s something that you can’t miss, I can now make sure that you’ll see it. This allows me to have a level of flexibility and influence when I need it.”

Overall, DASH! has helped improve communication on many levels. “It’s proactively reminding people of the programs the company offers that they should be using. They don’t have to call me and say, ‘How do I do this?’ because the program is right in front of them.”

More importantly, having DASH! gives Fox a competitive recruiting edge in the market.

“A lot of people have no idea what their current company offers them,” he explains. “Half the time, brokers and managers don’t know what their brand or company can do for them. The dashboard gives agents, maybe more than anything, a reminder of all that’s offered to them.”

For more information, please visit www.clareity.com.

