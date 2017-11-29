REALTORSÂ® Applaud Brian Montgomery’s Confirmation as Commissioner of FHA

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) applauds the Senate Banking Committee’s confirmation of Brian Montgomery as commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the organization recently announced. NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall issued a statement:

“It’s no secret that affordability concerns are standing in the way of otherwise creditworthy homebuyers all across the country. Millennials, and first-time buyers especially, depend on FHA for a safe, low-down payment option to help make that important first entry point into homeownership. REALTORSÂ® believe FHA’s work to help those buyers is absolutely critical, and for that reason we need solid leadership guiding the way. Brian Montgomery is ready to do the job on day one, having already served in the position under presidents from both parties. He understands the issues and the challenges our country has ahead of us, and REALTORSÂ® are excited to see his nomination moving forward.”

