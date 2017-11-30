Compass Launches in Chicago

Compass, a real estate technology company, has announced the opening of its first Chicago real estate office, joined by 20 of the city’s real estate agents including The Lowe Group real estate team in Chicago and the State of Illinois. These agents will join Compass’ 2,000 real estate agents across 11 markets nationwide.

“Compass combines the best of real estate technology and real estate talent. That combination is simply unmatched in Chicago’s real estate market,” said Jeff Lowe, President of The Lowe Group and a founding Compass Chicago agent. “Working in Chicago real estate for more than 20 years, I know first-hand that this region is home to some of the country’s best real estate agents and a savvy clientele. We’re excited to continue working with those agents, and to use technology to help our clients sell their homes faster and at higher prices.”

“At Compass we believe that by empowering agents, we can make the experience of buying or selling a home better for everyone involved,” said Robert Reffkin, co-founder and CEO of Compass. “Jeff Lowe and the Compass Chicago founding agents are leaders in Chicago real estate, and powered by our technology, will help every Chicagoan find their place in the world.”

According to the release, Compass plans to open three initial office spaces for its Chicago staff, agents and their clients in Lincoln Park, River North/Gold Coast, and Bucktown, totaling more than 15,000 square feet of office space. These offices will host a local team of managers, marketers, designers, administrators and more than 150 real estate agents. As of launch, 20 veteran Chicagoland agents have joined Compass including Lauren Mitrick Wood. Joe Siciliano, a 25-year veteran of the market has also joined Compass in a national role focused on coaching and training.

In addition to Chicago, Compass is planning to enter 10 new major national markets in the next year, in addition to opening 50 new offices in their existing markets. This national expansion strategy confirms the company’s commitment to continue growing their presence nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.compass.com/chicago.